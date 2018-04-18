Axiom Global Advisors: A New Company Providing Business Assessments And Recommendations To Market Participants Adhering To The FX Global Code

Nick Downes and Julian Gladwin, Co-Founders, today announced the launch of Axiom Global Advisors, the London-based consultancy that specialises in the delivery of independent business assessments and recommendations to FX Market Participants, for their on-going adherence to the FX Global Code (FXGC).
Axiom Global Advisors has deep domain Global FX expertise in Sales and Trading, e-Commerce, Risk Management, Operations and Treasury. The Co-Founders are -
Nick Downes
Nick has over 30 years of experience in the Global FX market. He is the CEO of FX Advisory Ltd, a specialist consultancy that applies his extensive knowledge of FX, e-commerce and technology to help clients optimise their FX Trading workflows and gain meaningful business insights based on FX data analytics. Previously, Nick was Head of Electronic Distribution at Commerzbank AG, building the bank's eFX capability and coverage. During his career, he has held senior Sales, Trading and eFX roles at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citibank, UBS and EBS.
Julian Gladwin
Julian has worked in Financial Markets for over 30 years. He is an Associate at Elixirr, the challenger consultancy, bringing his broad knowledge of financial market solutions and risk mitigation to the firm. Previously, Julian was a Director of Relationship Management at CLS, the FX settlement financial market utility. Julian's career of leading client relationships spans FX, Risk, Transaction Banking and Securities Services. He has held multiple international roles at Standard Chartered Bank, Northern Trust, Lehman Brothers and PaineWebber.
Nick Downes, Co-Founder, said, “The FX Global Code is a positive development for the FX market, but it should not be seen as a box-ticking exercise. Adherence is only the first step, and as the market evolves, so will the Global Code. Market Participants need to consider how and when they are going to review their adherence.”
The FXGC was launched in May 2017. It is a set of global principles, developed in partnership by Central Banks and Market Participants to provide a common set of guidelines to promote the integrity and effective functioning of the wholesale FX market. Market Participants are expected to sign a commitment to the FXGC and post such evidence on public registers.
Due to the continuing evolution of the FX market, operating across a broad range of clients, liquidity providers, platforms and infrastructures, Market Participants are expected to regularly review their businesses and align their practices to the principles of the FXGC, ensuring all stakeholders are fully educated and behave accordingly, and the guidelines are embedded in day-to-day operations.
Axiom Global Advisors has been launched to address this need, providing independent analysis and recommendations, using specialist FX market expertise.