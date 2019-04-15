 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?

Avoiding The Storm: Climate Change And The Financial System - Speech By Sarah Breeden, Executive Director, International Banks Supervision, Bank Of England, Given At The Official Monetary & Financial Institutions Forum, London

Date 15/04/2019

Today Sarah Breeden sets out how the financial risks from climate change are far-reaching, foreseeable and for action today. She notes that to avoid the impending storm, the financial system needs to plot a new course to safer waters. And she sets out how the Bank of England is supporting that, including through the PRA’s publication today of its supervisory expectations for managing these risks. The PRA is the first regulator in the world to publish such expectations.

Avoiding the storm: Climate change and the financial system

Sarah Breeden

Sarah Breeden

Executive Director, International Banks Supervision