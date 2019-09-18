Avenir Registrars Appoints Business Development Manager - UK’s Newest CREST Registrar Targets Further Growth

Avenir Registrars Ltd, a provider of CREST registrar services, has today announced the appointment of Simon Griffin as Business Development Manager. Simon has a wealth of experience in the sector, joining Avenir from Share Registrars Limited, where his responsibilities included client sales, and project and technical management.
Dr Hardeep Tamana, Managing Director of Avenir Registrars, commented:
“As the company moves towards its fifth anniversary, we continue to grow the team. Simon joins us at an exciting phase in the company’s developments with a series of new product announcements due in the coming months and we are confident that with his skills, we can further grow the success of Avenir.”
Since its inception in 2014, Avenir has provided registry services for over 200 debt and equity issuances with clients from across the globe, including Singapore, London and Canada, listing on a wide range of venues. As Business Development Manager, Simon will be responsible both for onboarding new issuers and ensuring existing clients remain aware of the growing range of services offered by Avenir.
Simon Griffin, commented:
“The Avenir model is built on the idea of using new technology to deliver the most efficient customer experience. So whether it’s a case of reducing listing costs for an established player or helping a smaller issuer dematerialize their securities to meet changing regulatory obligations, Avenir has a product to suit, I look forward to taking this to an even wider market.”
All companies have a legal duty to maintain an up-to-date register of securities ownership. Although this obligation can be conducted in-house, typically a third-party registrar is appointed to manage this responsibility. As the first new CREST registrar in over twenty years, Avenir’s technology has been built from the ground up to deliver a revolutionary pricing model, with client support delivered by a team of experienced advisers.
For more details, visit www.avenir-registrars.co.uk