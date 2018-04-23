Avelacom Wins 2018 Sell-Side Technology Award For Best Infrastructure Provider

We are proud to announce that Avelacom has won Best Infrastructure Provider to the Sell Side at the 2018 WatersTechnology Sell-Side Technology Awards.
The award recognizes the company’s developments towards helping sell-side firms to achieve best execution by offering easier access to liquidity, reduced time-to-market and improved operational efficiency. Avelacom’s low latency IT infrastructure spans across more than 40 trading venues, including emerging markets in the Middle East, APAC, India and Eastern Europe. It is specifically designed to access multiple exchanges and ECNs and empower cross-market trading.
“We’ve been always focused on developing trust relationships with our customers, improving their satisfaction and loyalty by providing the best products and reacting faster to their needs. Just within a couple of years we made a leap from a startup name in the capital markets industry to a well-established company, working now with the most tech-savvy, top global financial institutions. With this new award by WatersTechnology our success and fast-paced growth are now noticed and akcnowledged by a wide professional community. We are especially proud to win this award because our IT infrastructure provides truly the most diverse trading opportunities in a robust and low latency environment,” says Aleksey Larichev, Managing Director at Avelacom.