Avelacom Promotes Vincent Harrison To Managing Director, Global Sales Amid Expansion Plans In The Americas

Avelacom, the high-performance connectivity and IT infrastructure solutions provider for the financial services industry, has promoted Vincent Harrison to Managing Director, Global Sales, to drive business growth and further develop Avelacom’s low latency network across the Americas, EMEA and APAC.
In this newly created role, reporting to Aleksey Larichev, CEO of Avelacom, Vincent will be responsible for establishing and maintaining relationships with key clients in the US. He will also develop new services to support expansion into new markets such as Brazil and Mexico, where the need for low latency solutions is growing, as a result of increased interest from institutions connecting to these regions.
Vincent has been with Avelacom since September 2018 when he joined as a Vice President, Strategic Accounts. Prior to Avelacom, Vincent worked in several telecommunications companies including six years at Perseus Telecom (now GTT). He has diversified local and international experience from working with leading global banks, hedge funds as well as Tier 1 network providers in various business and sales management roles.
“Vincent brings great experience in low latency solutions for capital markets in the Americas, not only from a sales perspective but also in building alternative low latency routes to Mexico and LATAM markets in particular. This matches perfectly with our strategy to expand our network into new hot growth markets and attract new clients by providing them with outstanding connectivity and Infrastructure-as-a-Service solutions,” said Aleksey Larichev, CEO of Avelacom.
Commenting on his new role, Vincent says, “I’m excited to continue being a part of the Avelacom team, one of the fastest growing companies in today’s telecom landscape. I firmly believe Avelacom’s global presence, own fiber network and wide portfolio of low latency solutions positions it well to become the number one choice for capital markets firms.”