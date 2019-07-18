Avelacom Adds Gemini To Provide Enhanced Connectivity For Growing Crypto Markets

Avelacom, the high-performance global connectivity and IT infrastructure provider for the financial services industry, has added Gemini Trust Company, LLC, a digital asset exchange and custodian, to its list of cryptocurrency exchange tech vendors in Equinix’s NY5 data center. The partnership will support both firms’ clients by providing increased connectivity options to Gemini.
With this new partnership Avelacom’s clients, including those who are already Gemini clients, can connect directly to the exchange’s infrastructure to access market data and order routing via FIX protocol - the global standard for professional traders and institutions in crypto markets.
All Gemini clients will also benefit from additional connectivity options via Avelacom’s network presence that includes all major crypto exchange destinations such as New York as well as Dublin, Frankfurt, Zurich, San Jose, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul. Both companies’ clients can access the ideal environment for implementing diverse strategies requiring institutional grade infrastructure. Round-trip latency from Tokyo’s markets to Gemini is just 136ms.
Aleksey Larichev, CEO of Avelacom said: “Gemini provides fundamental components to a robust, mature, and well-functioning cryptocurrency market including infrastructure for trading and custody. We believe this partnership will be beneficial for all involved as we match our tech capabilities to serve high-end trading firms across the US, Europe and Asia.”