Autorité Des Marchés Financiers Hosts Major International Conference

The Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") is pleased to be hosting some of the world's leading regulators as part of the first international Technology Applied to Securities Markets Conference, being held on January 17 and 18, 2018.
This unique event will bring together over 35 participants, including several of the most innovative foreign regulators in the field from Germany, Australia, Canada, the United States, Israel, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Singapore and Switzerland.
"During the two-day conference, held under the aegis of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), participants will have the opportunity to share their knowledge of the technological tools currently in place to fight financial crime," said AMF President and Chief Executive Officer Louis Morisset. "The conference will also allow them to identify common issues and discuss new avenues available to regulators for prevention and detection."
This international conference will also focus on fintech and artificial intelligence, two rapidly expanding technologies for which Montréal is now considered to be a global hub.
Given the strategic and confidential nature of discussions, this international conference will be held in camera. However, journalists interested in these topics will be able to speak with Jean-François Fortin, the AMF's Executive Director, Enforcement, and Chair of the IOSCO Committee on Enforcement and the Exchange of Information.
The Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") is the regulatory and oversight body for Québec's financial sector.