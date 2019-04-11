Autorité Des Marchés Financiers Clarification: SNC-Lavalin

The Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) has taken note of the claims contained in the article published today regarding the SNC-Lavalin investigation.
The AMF wishes to state loudly and clearly that it was never pressured, in any way, in this or any other matter and that any insinuation that political considerations, of any kind, may have played a role in the conduct of the investigation is completely untrue.
The AMF maintains and reiterates that the investigation, called Projet Faucon, was conducted with diligence from the time it began in 2012 to the time it ended in 2015 and is supported by solid, well-reasoned and documented findings.
Allegations that the AMF was complacent in its investigation or turned a blind eye to SNC-Lavalin are therefore completely without basis.
For the AMF, integrity is paramount and non-negotiable. The quality and credibility of its investigative processes are underpinned by very strict ethical practices that all employees involved in these types of files must adhere to. It was scrupulous in enforcing these practices in Projet Faucon.
Lastly, the AMF welcomes the Minister of Finance’s initiative to ask the Conseil consultatif de régie administrative (AMF Advisory Board) to study this matter and make appropriate recommendations to him. It intends to offer whatever cooperation is required.
The Autorité des marchés financiers is the regulatory and oversight body for Québec’s financial sector.