Athens Stock Exchange: Changes In The Composition Of ATHEX Indices

Date 29/03/2018

Following the recent changes in the shareholders breakdown of the company «KORRES NATURAL PRODUCTS S.A.», a number of changes will be implemented in the composition of ATHEX indices, the share of the company participate, in line with Index Ground Rules.

More specifically:

  • ATHEX Composite Index
    The shares of the company are removed from the index and replaced by the shares of the company «REDS S.A.» with investability weight 28%.
  • ATHEX Total Return Composite Index
    The of the company are removed from the index and replaced by the shares of the company «REDS S.A.» with investability weight 28%.
  • ATHEX Mid & Small Cap Price Index
    The of the company «REDS S.A.» are removed from the index and replaced by the shares of the company «EL. D. MOUZAKIS S.A.» with investability weight 20%.
  • FTSE/ ATHEX Mid Cap Index
    The shares of the company are removed from the index and replaced by the shares of the company «INTRACOM CONSTRUCTIONS S.A. TECHN. & STEEL CONSTR.» with investability weight 28%.
  • FTSE/ATHEX Market Index
    The shares of the company are removed from the index without immediate replacement.
  • FTSE/ATHEX Global Traders Index
    The shares of the company are removed from the index without immediate replacement.
  • FTSE/ ATHEX Global Traders Index Plus
    The shares of the company are removed from the index and replaced by the shares of the company «ELINOIL S.A.» with investability weight 37%.
  • FTSE/ATHEX Personal Household Goods
    The shares of the company are removed from the index without immediate replacement.

All changes will be effective from the session of Thursday April 5th 2018.