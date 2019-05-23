Athens Exchange Group: Semi-Annual Review Of FTSE/ATHEX Index Series

FTSE/ATHEX Index Series Advisory Committee endorsed today the following changes in the composition of the FTSE/ATHEX Index Series, taking into consideration the results of the semi- annual review for the period November 2018 - April 2019.
- FTSE/ATHEX Large Cap
One (1) addition, one (1) deletion and one (1) investability weight change.
- FTSE/ATHEX Large Cap Net Total Return
Zero (0) additions, zero (0) deletions and zero (0) investability weight change.
- FTSE/ATHEX Mid Cap Index
Three (3) additions, three (3) deletions and zero (0) investability weight change.
- FTSE/ATHEX - CSE Banking Index
Zero (0) additions, zero (0) deletions and zero (0) investability weight change.
- FTSE/ATHEX Market Index
Five (5) additions, six (6) deletions and one (1) investability weight change
- FTSE/ATHEX Sector Indices
All changes in the composition of FTSE/ATHEX Market Index will be applied in the composition of the relevant FTSE/ATHEX Sector Indices.
- FTSE/ATHEX Global Traders Index
One (1) addition, four (4) deletions and zero (0) investability weight changes.
- FTSE/ATHEX Global Traders Index Plus
Zero (0) additions, zero (0) deletions and one (1) investability weight changes.
- FTSE/ATHEX Mid & Small Cap Factor Weight Index
Five (5) additions, five (5) deletions and one (1) investability weight changes.
It is noted that the calculation of the new capping factors for the constituents of the
- FTSE/ATHEX Global Traders Index
- FTSE/ATHEX Global Traders Index Plus
- FTSE/ATHEX Mid & Small Cap Factor Weight Index
will take place using closing prices of the session of Friday June 14, 2019.
All changes will be effective from Monday June 24, 2019.
See all changes in the file attached.