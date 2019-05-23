Athens Exchange Group; Semi-Annual Review Of ATHEX Index Series

ATHEX Index Series Advisory Committee approved today the following changes in the composition of the ATHEX Index Series, taking into consideration the results of the review for the period November 2018 - April 2019.
- ATHEX Composite Price Index
One (1) addition, one (1) deletion and one (1) investability weight change.
- ATHEX Composite Total Return Index
One (1) addition, one (1) deletion and one (1) investability weight change.
- ATHEX Mid & Small Cap Price Index
Five (5) additions, five (5) deletions and one (1) investability weight changes.
- ATHEX Alternative Market Price Index
Zero (0) additions, zero (0) deletions and zero (0) investability weight changes.
It is noted that the calculation of the new capping factors for the constituents of ATHEX Composite Price Index will take place using closing prices of the session of Friday June 14, 2019.
All changes will be take place after the close of business of the session of Friday June 21, 2019.
See all changes in the file attached.