Athens Exchange Group Monthly Statistics Bulletin

Athens Exchange Group (ATHEX Group) publishes its Monthly Statistics Bulletin for January 2018. Summary of basic statistical information for January 2018:
- Total Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) capitalization closed up at €48.80 billion, increased by 12.1% since the previous month. In case that HFSF was not counted there was an increase of 12.2%.
- Capital inflows from foreign investors in the Greek capital, during January, less outflows.
- Participation of foreign investors in the total market capitalization reached 66.5% compared to 66.4% at the end of previous month, increased by 0.1%. In case the participation of HFSF capitalization is counted (€2,061.02 million or 4.2%) the participation of foreign investors amounts to 63.7% compared to 63.5% at the end of previous month increased by 0.2%.
- Total turnover €1.68 billion (increased by 24.3% compared to the previous month and increased by 100.5% compared to the same month of the previous year).
- Total number of securities transferred due to settlement of stock exchange transactions amounted at 1,235,399,832 items decreased by 6.1% compared to last month (1,316,337,604) and decreased by 13.1% compared to January 2017 (1,421,458,285 items).
- Foreign investors in January 2018 constituted 50.9% of total turnover.
- Active investors' Accounts number reached 21.77 thousand (previous month: 16.97 thousand).
- 888 New investors' Accounts (previous month: 588 Accounts).
- Profits in the price of ATHEX Composite Share Price Index by 9.5% since the end of previous month.