Athens Exchange Group: Changes In The Composition Of ATHEX Indices

Date 29/05/2019

Following the announcement of 29/05/2019 of the company «EUROBANK ERGASIAS BANK S.A.» and according to Index Ground Rules the investability weight of the company's shares to all indices changes to 67% from 81%.

In detail, the change will affect the composition of the following indices:

  • ATHEX Composite Price Index
  • ATHEX Total Return Composite Index
  • FTSE/ATHEX Large Cap Index
  • FTSE/ATHEX Large Cap Net Total Return Index
  • FTSE/ATHEX Market Index
  • FTSE/ATHEX? CSE Banking Index
  • FTSE/ATHEX Banks

Changes will be effective from the session of  Monday June 3rd 2019

 