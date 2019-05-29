Athens Exchange Group: Changes In The Composition Of ATHEX Indices

Following the announcement of 29/05/2019 of the company «EUROBANK ERGASIAS BANK S.A.» and according to Index Ground Rules the investability weight of the company's shares to all indices changes to 67% from 81%.
In detail, the change will affect the composition of the following indices:
- ATHEX Composite Price Index
- ATHEX Total Return Composite Index
- FTSE/ATHEX Large Cap Index
- FTSE/ATHEX Large Cap Net Total Return Index
- FTSE/ATHEX Market Index
- FTSE/ATHEX? CSE Banking Index
- FTSE/ATHEX Banks
Changes will be effective from the session of Monday June 3rd 2019