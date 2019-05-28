Athens Exchange Group: Changes In The Composition Of ATHEX Indices

The Athens Exchange announces the changes that will take place in the composition of the ATHEX Market Indices in accordance with the provisions of the Ground Rules for the Management of the Ιndices, with regards to the handling of the suspension of trading of the shares of the company «KRETA FARM S.A. » which on Wednesday May 29th has been in effect for 20 working days.
In detail,
- ATHEX Mid & Small Cap Price Index
The shares of the company are removed from the index at zero price and replaced by the shares of the company «KIRIAKOULIS MEDITERRANEAN CRUISES SHIPPING S.A.» with investability weight 36%
- FTSE/ATHEX Market Index
The shares of the company are removed from the index at zero price, without immediate replacement.
- FTSE/ATHEX Food & Beverage Index
The shares of the company are removed from the index at zero price, without immediate replacement.
Changes will be effective from the session of Thursday May 30rd 2019