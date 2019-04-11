Athens Exchange Group: Changes In The Composition Of ATHEX Indices

Following the recent changes in the shareholder's structure of the company «STELIOS KANAKIS S.A», the following changes will be implemented in the composition of the indices the shares of the company participate, in line with index ground rules.
In detail,
- FTSE/ATHEX Mid & Small Cap Factor Weight Index
The shares of the company are removed from the index and replaced by the shares of the company «LAMPSA HOTEL CO» with investability weight 16% and capping factor 1.0.
- ATHEX Mid & Small Cap Price Index
The shares of the company are removed from the index and replaced by the shares of the company «MOTODYNAMICS S.A.» with investability weight 40%.
Changes will be effective from the session of Monday April 15th 2019