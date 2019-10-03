 Skip to main Content
ASX Monthly Activity Report - September 2019

Date 03/10/2019

Trading – Cash Markets (including equities, interest rate and warrant trades)

  • In September 2019, the average daily number of trades was 30% higher than the pcp. The average daily value traded on-market of $5.4 billion was up 17% on the pcp. 
  • Volatility (as measured by the average daily movement in the All Ordinaries Index) was 0.3% in September, down on the previous month of 0.8%. 
  • Expected future volatility (as measured by the S&P/ASX 200 VIX) in September was an average of 13.1 (compared to 15.9 in August).

Click here for full details.