ASX Monthly Activity Report - May 2019

Date 05/06/2019

Trading – Cash Markets (including equities, interest rate and warrant trades) 

  • In May 2019, the average daily number of trades was 35% higher than the pcp. The average daily value traded onmarket of $4.9 billion was up 10% on the pcp. 
  • Volatility (as measured by the average daily movement in the All Ordinaries Index) was 0.5% in May up on the previous month 0.4%. 
  • Expected future volatility (as measured by the S&P/ASX 200 VIX) in May was an average of 13.6 (compared to 11.4 in April).

Click here for full details.