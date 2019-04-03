ASX Monthly Activity Report - March 2019

Trading – Cash Markets (including equities, interest rate and warrant trades)
- In March 2019, the average daily number of trades was 27% higher than the pcp. The average daily value traded on-market of $5.0 billion was up 14% on the pcp.
- Volatility (as measured by the average daily movement in the All Ordinaries Index) was 0.3% in March down on the previous month 0.4%.
- Expected future volatility (as measured by the S&P/ASX 200 VIX) in March was an average of 12.1 (compared to 12.6 in February).
