 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?

ASX Monthly Activity Report - March 2019

Date 03/04/2019

Trading – Cash Markets (including equities, interest rate and warrant trades)

  • In March 2019, the average daily number of trades was 27% higher than the pcp. The average daily value traded on-market of $5.0 billion was up 14% on the pcp. 
  • Volatility (as measured by the average daily movement in the All Ordinaries Index) was 0.3% in March down on the previous month 0.4%. 
  • Expected future volatility (as measured by the S&P/ASX 200 VIX) in March was an average of 12.1 (compared to 12.6 in February).

Click here for full details.