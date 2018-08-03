 Skip to main Content
ASX Monthly Activity Report - July 2018

Date 03/08/2018

Trading – Cash Markets (including equities, interest rate and warrant trades) 

  • In July 2018, the average daily number of trades was 5% higher than the pcp. The average daily value traded onmarket of $4.0 billion was down 1% on the pcp. 
  • Volatility (as measured by the average daily movement in the All Ordinaries Index) was 0.5% in July up on the previous month (0.4%). 
  • Expected future volatility (as measured by the S&P/ASX 200 VIX) in July was an average of 12.6 (compared to 11.7 in June).

Click here for full details.