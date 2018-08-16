 Skip to main Content
ASX Limited Full-Year Results tTo 30 June 2018 (FY18)

Date 16/08/2018

  • Strong financial result – statutory NPAT up 2.5% to $445.1m; underlying NPAT up 7.2% to $465.3m 
  • Growth in earnings per share for 6th year in a row – underlying EPS up 7.1% to 240.4c 
  • Solid core business performance and growth in initiatives driving shareholder returns - final dividend per share up 9.3% to 109.1c 
  • Investment in technology, risk management and operational infrastructure strengthening our foundations for continued resilience and future growth

Click here for full details.

ASX Ltd Results Presentation and Speaking Notes
Notice of Annual General Meeting and Voting Form
2018 Tax Transparency Report

Appendix 4G

ASX Ltd Full-Year Results Presentation
Appendix 4E and Annual Report 