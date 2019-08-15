 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
Exchange Forum 2019 - 468x60

ASX Limited Full-Year Results To 30 June 2019 (FY19)

Date 15/08/2019

  • Strong financial result – statutory NPAT up 10.5% to $492.0m; underlying NPAT up 5.7% to $492.0m 
  • Growth in earnings per share for 7th year in a row – statutory EPS up 10.5% to 254.1c 
  • On a like-for-like accounting basis NPAT1 up 12.6% and EPS up 12.6% 
  • Solid performance in core businesses and growth in initiatives driving shareholder returns - final dividend up 4.8% to 114.3 cents per share (cps), plus special dividend of 129.1 cps funded by proceeds of IRESS sale

Click here for full details.

ASX Ltd Full-Year Results Presentation

ASX Ltd Results Presentation and Speaker Notes

Notice of Annual General Meeting and Voting Form 

ASX Notification of Dividend

Appendix 4E and Annual Report

2019 Tax Transparency Report

Appendix 4G