ASX Limited Full-Year Results To 30 June 2019 (FY19)

- Strong financial result – statutory NPAT up 10.5% to $492.0m; underlying NPAT up 5.7% to $492.0m
- Growth in earnings per share for 7th year in a row – statutory EPS up 10.5% to 254.1c
- On a like-for-like accounting basis NPAT1 up 12.6% and EPS up 12.6%
- Solid performance in core businesses and growth in initiatives driving shareholder returns - final dividend up 4.8% to 114.3 cents per share (cps), plus special dividend of 129.1 cps funded by proceeds of IRESS sale
Click here for full details.
ASX Ltd Full-Year Results Presentation
ASX Ltd Results Presentation and Speaker Notes
Notice of Annual General Meeting and Voting Form