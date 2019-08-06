ASX Group Monthly Report - July 2019

Trading – Cash Markets (including equities, interest rate and warrant trades)
- In July 2019, the average daily number of trades was 39% higher than the pcp. The average daily value traded onmarket of $4.5 billion was up 12% on the pcp.
- Volatility (as measured by the average daily movement in the All Ordinaries Index) was 0.4% in July down on the previous month (0.5%).
- Expected future volatility (as measured by the S&P/ASX 200 VIX) in July was an average of 11.2% (compared to 13.7 in June).
