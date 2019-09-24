ASX: AGM Address By The Chairman And The Managing Director And CEO

Good morning ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the 2019 Annual General Meeting for ASX Limited.
It is 10.00am, we have a quorum present, and I declare the meeting open.
Before we start I ask everyone to turn their mobile phones off or to silent, please.
I acknowledge this AGM is being held on the traditional lands of the Gadigal people. I pay my respect to their elders past and present.
These proceedings are being webcast. The prepared Chairman and CEO speeches have been released to the market and are published on our website.
