Astana International Exchange Streamlines Listing Requirements

Astana International Exchange (AIX) has streamlined its Business Rules to better meet the needs of potential issuers and investors. In particular, the listing requirements now are broadly equivalent to the UKLA’s Standard listing requirements and requirements of most European Union jurisdictions. The amendments to the AIX Business Rules were approved by the AIX Board of Directors in April 2019 and by the Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA) in May 2019.
These and other changes to the AIX Business Rules will reduce issuers’ costs, streamline listing procedures and speed up the process of document review. Other amendments and clarifications also affected the disclosure procedures, trading parameters of AIX trading system and disciplinary proceedings.
Tim Bennett, CEO of AIX, commented:
“We continue to work on enhancing our rules and procedures based on market feedback to create the most convenient conditions for issuers while providing investors with high standards of information disclosure especially in relation to corporate governance.”