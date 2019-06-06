Astana International Exchange Has Launched Nasdaq’s SMARTS Market Surveillance Technology

The Astana International Exchange (AIX) is pleased to announce that the Nasdaq’s SMARTS Market Surveillance system for real-time surveillance and monitoring of market operations functions was deployed successfully. The set of AIX’s SMARTS alerts and reports for surveillance allows AIX, to pro-actively detect abnormal trading patterns (including spoofing, layering, collusion etc.), and to deter market abuse in all types of assets (equities and fixed income). The solution is also scalable and can easily expand to cover future asset classes as required.
“Implementation of the SMARTS surveillance system will ensure market integrity by detecting abnormal trading patterns and provide our clients with a fair, transparent and safe marketplace which is critical to attract liquidity,” said Tim Bennett, CEO, AIX. “We are glad that through our partnership with a recognizable global supplier of technologies for exchanges we continue to build our global standard infrastructure.”
“By deploying SMARTS, AIX is underscoring their commitment in providing Kazakhstan and the Central Asia region with blue chip, best-in-class monitoring capabilities leveraged by regulators and exchanges worldwide,” said Andy Green, Associate Vice President, Market Technology, Nasdaq. “As Nur-Sultan continues to develop into a prominent capital markets hub, the need for integrity and keeping its markets safe from financial crime has never been more significant. We look forward to working with AIX in this important endeavor.”
As the industry benchmark for real-time and cross-market surveillance platforms, Nasdaq’s SMARTS surveillance technology automates the detection, investigation and analysis of potentially abusive or disorderly trading, to help improve the overall efficiency of the surveillance organisation and reduce cost, even as market complexity and new regulations increase.These solutions are used to power monitoring for more than 50 marketplaces, 18 regulators and 170+ market participants, including several buy-side institutions, across 65 countries.