ASIC Releases Market Integrity Report

ASIC has today released its latest report on market integrity for the period 1 July to 31 December 2018.
The report highlights some of the activities undertaken to safeguard Australia’s financial markets, so investors can continue to participate with confidence.
Key outcomes during the six-month period include:
Criminal actions
Civil outcomes
Bannings and infringement notices
The report looks at ASIC’s recent focus on high-frequency trading, changes to reporting requirements, and enhanced supervision and onsite reviews. It also looks at some of our key activities over the last six months in areas such as BBSW surveillance, FX margin practices, and misleading ICOs and crypto-asset funds.
ASIC Commissioner Cathie Armour said, ‘Maintaining the integrity of Australia’s financial markets is crucial to a prosperous economy. At ASIC, we do this by setting standards and educating stakeholders, pursuing behavioural change and taking enforcement action to disrupt market misconduct.’
ASIC’s markets team will continue to focus on the following existing and emerging risks.
- Conduct governance
- Technology risk and resilience
- Effective capital markets