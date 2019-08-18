 Skip to main Content
ASIC Enforcement Update January To June 2019

Date 18/08/2019

ASIC has today released its enforcement update report for the period 1 January 2019 to 30 June 2019.

A copy of the report - outlining key actions taken over the past six months to enforce the law and support our enforcement objectives - can be found here.

The report covers ongoing areas of focus, including a foreword from ASIC Deputy Chair Daniel Crennan QC discussing ASIC’s Office of Enforcement and new laws to further strengthen ASIC’s enforcement powers.

  • Report 625 ASIC enforcement update January to June 2019
  • Report 615 ASIC enforcement update July to December 2018
  • Report 585 ASIC enforcement outcomes: January to June 2018
  • Report 568 ASIC enforcement outcomes: July to December 2017

Episode 55: ASIC enforcement outcomes, January to June 2019