ASIC has today released its enforcement update report for the period 1 January 2019 to 30 June 2019.
A copy of the report - outlining key actions taken over the past six months to enforce the law and support our enforcement objectives - can be found here.
The report covers ongoing areas of focus, including a foreword from ASIC Deputy Chair Daniel Crennan QC discussing ASIC’s Office of Enforcement and new laws to further strengthen ASIC’s enforcement powers.
Download
- Report 625 ASIC enforcement update January to June 2019
- Report 615 ASIC enforcement update July to December 2018
- Report 585 ASIC enforcement outcomes: January to June 2018
- Report 568 ASIC enforcement outcomes: July to December 2017