Asia-Pacific Derivatives Community To Gather In Taiwan For ‘FIA Forum: Taipei 2019’

The Taiwan Futures Exchange (TAIFEX), together with FIA, will host the FIA Forum: Taipei 2019, on Thursday, 5 September 2019 in Taipei, Taiwan. For the 6th consecutive year, FIA’s Taipei forum is one of the region’s foremost futures industry events and will bring together a diverse panelist lineup with more than 250 participants of the local, regional and global derivatives community. The event also offers an unparalleled networking opportunity and a chance to obtain insights on how derivatives exchanges and brokerages are responding to the changing external environment and tailoring products, technology and customer engagement practices to cater to their audiences. The first panel will explore “Regional Focus, Global Strategy”, focusing on the external factors impacting Asia-Pacific, the fastest-growing derivatives marketplace around the globe. The second panel, entitled “Is Retail the Next Big Trend?”, will look at different approaches in aspects such as education, product design, technology and customer engagement, being adopted to accommodate the growing retail investor segment. Panelists will comprise of senior members of major exchanges, trading houses and brokers, as well as leading experts on the derivatives landscape
