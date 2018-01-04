As Dow Jones Hits 25,000 There Seems No End In Sight To The Stock Market Rally - Reaction From Online Trading Platform, Infinox

Jacob Deppe, Head of Trading at online trading platform, Infinox, comments:
“With the Dow Jones hitting 25,000 for the first time there seems no end in sight to a stock market rally spurred on by much stronger than expected jobs data for December, offering yet further evidence of the strength of the US economy.
“Most analysts had expected 190,000 jobs to have been created in the month but 250,000 jobs blew that number apart. Little wonder the Dow Jones soared to a new all time record high soon after.
“Markets will expect a big number from official Non-Farm Payrolls data tomorrow, anything much less than 250,000 will be considered a disappointment.
“As for the stock market rally, given President Trump’s corporate tax reforms are still to come there seems little to hold stocks back. How long will it be before we see the Dow Jones hit 26,000?
"Despite the Trump Tax reforms offering further wind behind the sails of this market, the irony is Trump is himself creating the threat of rough seas through his public spats with North Korea, Palestine and former staff."