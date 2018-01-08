As CME And Cboe Launch Bitcoin Futures, FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index Down 0.7% In December, But Up 29% Over 2017

2017 was a great year for constituents of the FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index with all but three experiencing growth. The index fell by 0.7 per cent during December 2017 but rose by 29 per cent for the year, continuing its long term trend of strongly outperforming the all-World Index.
FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index And The FTSE All-World Index Performance Since 17 August 2001 (USD Capital Return)
The Index, which aims to reflect market sentiment and is a key indicator of exchanges performance closed at 47,488.56 on 29 December 2017, down from 47,804.56 on 30 November 2017.
Herbie Skeete, Managing Director, Mondo Visione and also Co-founder of the Index said:
"December 2017 was the month bitcoin went mainstream with futures contracts on both the Cboe and the CME. These products legitimised bitcoin in the eyes of many institutional investors with ETFs in the works. Meanwhile back in the real world, Euronext 's takeover of the Irish Stock Exchange, which is expected to close by March 2018 pending regulatory approval, positions the ISE to "make the most of Brexit," as the ISE CEO, Deirdre Somers, has said."
The FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index best performer in December by capital returns in US dollars was South Africa's JSE with a 26.6 per cent increase in share price from 30 November 2017 to 29 December 2017. The next best performer was Hellenic Exchanges with a 13.7 per cent increase over the same period.
The FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index worst performer in December by capital returns in US dollars was Moscow Exchange with an 11 per cent decrease in share price from 30 November 2017 to 29 December 2017. This was followed by Japan Exchange Group with a 5.5 per cent decline over the same period.
Year to date, the FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index best performer by capital returns in US dollars was the Bulgarian Stock Exchange with a 112.2 per cent increase in share price from January 1 to 31 December 2017. The next two best performers were Cboe Global Markets with a 68.6 per cent increase and Euronext with a 50.5 per cent increase.
Year to date, the FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index worst performer by capital returns in US dollars was the Multi Commodity Exchange of India with an 23.5 per cent decrease in share price from January 1 to 31 December 2017. The next two worst performers at the bottom of the table were the Dubai Financial Market with a 10.4 per cent decrease and Moscow Exchange with a 8.0 per cent decrease. Incidentally, these three exchanges were the only three to be in negative territory over the year 2017.
1 Year Constituent Performance Chart (USD Capital Return)
1 Year Performance Chart Of The FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index (USD Capital Return)
Click here to download December's performance report, including the quarterly analysis.
Monthly FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index Performance (Capital Return, USD)
|
July 2014
|
3.1%
|
August 2014
|
2.3%
|
September 2014
|
-3.6%
|
October 2014
|
2.8%
|
November 2014
|
2.5%
|
December 2014
|
-0.5%
|
January 2015
|
-1.0%
|
February 2015
|
8.5%
|
March 2015
|
0.0%
|
April 2015
|
10.7%
|
May 2015
|
0.1%
|
June 2015
|
-3.2%
|
July 2015
|
-2.7%
|
August 2015
|
-5.3%
|
September 2015
|
-2.1%
|
October 2015
|
7.6%
|
November 2015
|
0.4%
|
December 2015
|
-2.2%
|
January 2016
|
-4,7%
|
February 2016
|
-0.7%
|
March 2016
|
6.7%
|
April 2016
|
0.4%
|
May 2016
|
1.8%
|
June 2016
|
-2.2%
|
July 2016
|
5.3%
|
August 2016
|
2.3%
|
September 2016
|
-1.6%
|
October 2016
|
-1.6%
|
November 2016
|
2.1%
|
December 2016
|
0.1%
|
January 2017
|
6.0%
|
February 2017
|
-0.8%
|
March 2017
|
1.4%
|
April 2017
|
0.8%
|
May 2017
|
1.6%
|
June 2017
|
5.6%
|
July 2017
|
2.7%
|
August 2017
|
0.3%
|
September 2017
|
3.6%
|
October 2017
|
-0.7%
|
November 2017
|
6.4%
|
December 2017
|
-0.7%
About FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index
The FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index, a joint venture between FTSE Group and Mondo Visione, was established in 2000.
It is the first Index in the world to focus on listed exchanges and other trading venues. The FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index compares performance of individual exchanges and trading platforms and provides a reliable barometer of the health and performance of the exchange sector.
It enables investors to track 28 publicly listed exchanges and trading floors and focuses attention of the market on this important sector.
The FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index includes all publicly traded stock exchanges and trading floors:
- Australian Securities Exchange Ltd
- B3 SA
- Bolsa Mexicana de Valores SA
- Bolsa y Mercado Espanoles
- BSE
- Bulgarian Stock Exchange
- Bursa de Valori Bucuresti SA
- Bursa Malaysia
- Cboe Global Markets
- CME Group
- Deutsche Bourse
- Dubai Financial Market
- Euronext
- Hellenic Exchanges SA
- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd
- Intercontinental Exchange Inc
- Japan Exchange Group, Inc
- Johannesburg Stock Exchange Ltd
- London Stock Exchange Group
- Moscow Exchange
- Multi Commodity Exchange of India
- Nairobi Securities Exchange
- Nasdaq
- New Zealand Exchange Ltd
- Philippine Stock Exchange
- Singapore Exchange Ltd
- TMX Group
- Warsaw Stock Exchange
The FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index is compiled by FTSE Group from data based on the share price performance of listed exchanges and trading platforms.