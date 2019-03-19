Archax Partners With Quod Financial For Digital Asset Order Management And Smart Order Routing

Quod Financial, the advanced trading platform provider to the buy-side and sell-side, today announced a partnership with Archax, the forthcoming institutional digital securities exchange based in London. Under this partnership, Archax exchange access will be integrated into key elements of the Quod platform – including connectivity, order management, smart order routing and trade automation.
Digital securities, also known as security tokens, take real-world assets and ‘tokenise’ them using distributed ledger technology. Archax, which plans to launch during 2019, is focused on providing a venue for institutions and professional investors to trade in all types of these security tokens globally.
Graham Rodford, CEO of Archax, comments: “We wanted to find a best-of-breed partner with an established and proven trading platform used by both the buy-side and sell-side. And one that was ready to handle the complexities of digital assets. Quod’s open, scalable and robust platform fitted the bill perfectly and we are happy to be able to offer it to clients as one of the ways of accessing our exchange.”
Mickael Rouillere, CTO of Quod Financial, adds: “Archax will be the first venue to bring digital asset trading into the mainstream financial community. Existing crypto venues have been primarily retail driven, and so it has been incredibly challenging for our buy-side and sell-side clients to include any form of blockchain-based instruments in their portfolios as they have lacked a regulated and stable venue. Given the rigorous selection process, we are proud to have been selected for this market-changing project to bring both digital assets as well as our data-driven execution intelligence to a wider audience.”
Rodford concludes, “A key decision when evaluating technology providers from the traditional world was to find a platform that could be fully customised to support the new and developing security token space. Quod’s design, using industry standard architecture, allows easier customisation when required. That, coupled with their experience of handling high throughput trading for many tier-one banks and an array of other established regulated clients, made them an ideal partner”.