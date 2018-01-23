Aquis Technologies To Supply UBS MTF With Surveillance & Reporting Solution - Aquis To Provide RTS 27 Reporting Tools

Aquis Technologies, the financial and regulatory technologies services arm of Aquis Exchange*, has been chosen by UBS MTF as its supplier of market monitoring, surveillance and reporting software. Aquis will provide UBS MTF with its state-of-the-art Aquis Market Surveillance (AMS) and the RTS 27 reporting software as required since the implementation of MiFID II at the start of January 2018.
Aquis Technologies creates and licenses a cost-effective, high volume, low latency matching engine and real-time market monitoring and surveillance technology for banks, brokers, investment firms and exchanges. In Europe there is particular demand for compliance and surveillance systems as existing Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) rules and now MiFID II regulations mandate that trading firms of all types must have systems in place to monitor and analyse their order flow and transactions in order to detect actual, and attempted, market abuse and fulfil Best Execution criteria.
AMS was chosen by UBS because it offers a strong and comprehensive market monitoring and surveillance solution. It is a cost-effective, flexible and highly performant tool that meets all the MTF’s requirements and also the future regulatory and business changes that are anticipated.
RTS 27 details the data trading venues must publish on the quality of transaction execution to evidence that they have taken ‘all sufficient steps’ to obtain Best Execution for their clients as per MiFID II stipulations.
Commenting on the agreement, Magnus Almqvist, Head of Technology Sales, Aquis, said:
“We are pleased that UBS MTF has picked Aquis Technologies to help it comply with the new regulatory and surveillance requirements it is facing.”
Richard Semark, Head of UBS MTF, added: “Having looked across the potential suppliers, we felt that Aquis was the best fit for us in terms of our current requirements for surveillance and regulatory reporting. Their flexibility will also support our development plans for 2018.”