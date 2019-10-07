Aquis Exchange Adds Irish Blue-Chips - Expansion Brings Number Of Markets Within Subscription Package To 14

Aquis Exchange PLC (AQX.L), the exchange services group, which operates a pan-European cash equities trading business, Aquis Exchange, has today commenced trading in 36 of the largest Irish blue-chip stocks, including the ISA20 and mid-caps in the ISAQ. The stocks have been added as a further market within the Aquis subscription service, meaning Members will not have to pay an increased fee to be able to trade Irish securities. The addition of Ireland completes Aquis’ coverage of Western European markets and brings the total number of markets offered to 14*.
Commenting on the announcement, Alasdair Haynes, CEO of Aquis, said: “We are delighted to announce this further extension of our offering, increasing the breadth of markets across which our Members can trade as part of our subscription service. This expansion is further evidence of our commitment to the evolution of our service on behalf of our Members.”
*Aquis Exchange ceased trading in Swiss securities from 1st July 2019 following the announcement by the Swiss Federal Department of Finance to rescind recognition of EU trading venues for the trading of Swiss securities. Aquis Exchange intends to re-enter the Swiss market once a regulatory solution is established.
Background:
Aquis Exchange PLC is an exchange services group, which operates a pan-European cash equities trading business (Aquis Exchange) and develops and licenses exchange software to third parties (Aquis Technologies). Aquis Exchange PLC (AQX.L) is quoted on the London Stock Exchange’s Alternative Investment Market (AIM).
Aquis Exchange is authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority and France’s Autorité des Marchés Financiers to operate Multilateral Trading Facility businesses in the UK and in EU27 respectively.
Aquis operates a lit order book and does not permit aggressive non-client proprietary trading, which has resulted in lower toxicity and signalling risk on Aquis than other trading venues in Europe. According to independent studies, trades on Aquis are less likely to lead to price movement than on other lit markets. Aquis applies a subscription pricing model which works by charging users according to the message traffic they generate, rather than a percentage of the value of each security that they execute. This model can significantly reduce the cost of trading.
Aquis Technologies is the software and technology division of Aquis Exchange PLC. It creates and licenses cutting-edge, cost-effective matching engine and trade surveillance technology for banks, brokers, investment firms and exchanges.
For more information, please go to www.aquis.eu and www.aquis.technology