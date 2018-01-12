Appointment To Hong Kong's Securities And Futures Commission Advisory Committee

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) welcomes the appointment by the Financial Secretary of Professor Kalok Chan to the SFC Advisory Committee from 15 January 2018 to 31 May 2019 (Note 1).
"I am certain that the Committee will benefit from the advice and wealth of experience of Professor Chan. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Mr Vincent Duhamel for his contribution over the past few years," the SFC’s Chairman Mr Carlson Tong said (Note 2).
Notes:
- A full list of members of the SFC Advisory Committee is available on the SFC website.
- Mr Vincent Duhamel retired as a member of the Committee in October 2017.