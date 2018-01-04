Appointment Of HKEX Risk Management Committee (Statutory) Member

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) welcomes Gao Yingxin, the new chairman of the Hong Kong Interbank Clearing Limited (HKICL), to its Risk Management Committee (Statutory) (RMC). He was named HKICL chairman following the resignation of Yue Yi. The chairman of the HKICL was appointed as a member of the RMC in accordance with the Securities and Futures Ordinance.
From 1 January 2018, RMC members comprise:
1. CHOW Chung Kong (Chairman)
2. CHAN Tze Ching, Ignatius
3. CHENG Fat, Henry
4. GAO Yingxin
5. LAM Yuk Kun, Lawrence
6. LEUNG KO May Yee, Margaret
7. LUI Kei Kwong, Keith
8. SHIU Barbara