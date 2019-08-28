Appointment Of HKEX Risk Management Committee (Statutory) Member

Hong Kong Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) welcomes Rico Leung, the new Executive Director (Supervision of Markets) of the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), to its Risk Management Committee (Statutory) (RMC). The appointment was in accordance with the Securities and Futures Ordinance. Rico Leung replaced Keith Lui, the SFC’s former Executive Director (Supervision of Markets), on the RMC.
RMC members comprise:
|1.
|Laura M CHA (Chairman)
|2.
|CHAN Tze Ching, Ignatius
|3.
|GAO Yingxin
|4.
|LAM Yuk Kun, Lawrence
|5.
|LAU Chung Kin, Clement
|6.
|LEUNG Chung Yin, Rico
|7.
|MA Xuezheng, Mary
|8.
|Barbara SHIU