Applications For ESMA’S Stakeholder Group Close 6 September

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) is seeking candidates to represent the interests of all types of financial markets stakeholders as members of its Securities Markets Stakeholders Group (SMSG) as first announced on 4 July. The call for expression of interest for membership in the SMSG will close on 6 September 2018.
The SMSG helps to facilitate consultation between ESMA and its stakeholders on ESMA’s areas of responsibility and provides technical advice on its policy development. This helps to ensure that stakeholders can contribute to the formulation of policy from the beginning of the process.
The SMSG was established under Article 37 of the ESMA Regulation and is composed of 30 members, representing consumers, users of financial services, financial market participants, academics, employees in the financial sector and SMEs. It meets on at least four occasions per year and twice with ESMA’s Board of Supervisors.
Each Member of the SMSG serves for a period of two and a half years and can serve two consecutive terms.
The successful candidates will take up their roles in January 2019.
Application process
The call for expression of interest for membership in the SMSG is open to all those who represent stakeholders active in the European Union. The deadline for applications is 6 September 2018.
Relevant documents for the application can be found here.
· Call for Expression of Interest;
· Application form; and
The applications should be accompanied by a CV, preferably in the Europassformat. Candidates are also invited to provide a letter of motivation, clearly stating the reasons behind the application.
Selection process
The details of the selection process are in the Call for Expression of Interest.
The final decision on the composition of the SMSG is expected to be made by the ESMA Board of Supervisors in November 2018.