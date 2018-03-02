Annual Revision Of Warsaw Stock Exchange Indices

Warsaw Stock Exchange (GPW) announces changes in the constituents of the WIG20, mWIG40, sWIG80 and WIG30 indices following the March annual revision. The changes will be effective starting from 19 March 2018:
WIG20 and WIG20TR indices
included: CDPROJEKT
removed: ASSECOPOL
mWIG40 and mWIG40TR indices
included: ASSECOPOL, GETBACK
removed: CDPROJEKT, NEUCA
sWIG80 and sWIG80TR indices
included: ARCTIC, BSCDRUK, NEUCA, PLAYWAY, QUERCUS, TOYA
removed: CFI, GETBACK, GROCLIN, POLWAX, SERINUS, WORKSERV
WIG30 and WIG30TR indices
included: DINOPL
removed: GTC
Further information on GPW indices is available here