Annual Revision Of Warsaw Stock Exchange Indices

Date 02/03/2018

Warsaw Stock Exchange (GPW) announces changes in the constituents of the WIG20, mWIG40, sWIG80 and WIG30 indices following the March annual revision. The changes will be effective starting from 19 March 2018:

WIG20 and WIG20TR indices

included: CDPROJEKT

removed: ASSECOPOL

mWIG40 and mWIG40TR indices

included: ASSECOPOL, GETBACK

removed: CDPROJEKT, NEUCA

sWIG80 and sWIG80TR indices

included: ARCTIC, BSCDRUK, NEUCA, PLAYWAY, QUERCUS, TOYA

removed: CFI, GETBACK, GROCLIN, POLWAX, SERINUS, WORKSERV

WIG30 and WIG30TR indices

included: DINOPL

removed: GTC

Further information on GPW indices is available here

 