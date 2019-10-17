Announcement On Adjusting Release Time Of Shanghai Stock Exchange STAR Market 50 Component Index

In order to further optimize index compilation and release, upon study, the release of SSE STAR Market 50 Component Index is postponed. Its release time will be subject to further notice.
Shanghai Stock Exchange
China Securities Index Co., Ltd.
October 11, 2019
Q&A on Release of SSE STAR Market Index
Q: The SSE STAR Market has recorded 54-day trade and operation since its opening on July 22, and the examination and registration of listing have been on a normal track. When will the SSE STAR Market Index representing the market’s whole operation be released?
A: Since its opening, the SSE STAR Market has recorded stable and orderly trade. So far, the market has handled procedures for 162 companies, among which 42 have completed registration procedures and 33 have been listed. From the perspective of the market size, the number of the listed companies on the market is not large enough. A majority of professional agencies, including fund companies, put forward that the SSE STAR Market Index, one of the core SSE component indexes, should attach importance to representativeness and investability. Bsed on market opinions, the SSE and China Securities Index Co., Ltd. have decided to postpone the release of the SSE STAR Market Index after in-depth survey and study. Its release time will be subject to further notice.