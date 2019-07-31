Announcement Of Opinion Regarding The Tender Offer For Tokyo Commodity Exchange Shares By Japan Exchange Group, Inc.

Tokyo Commodity Exchange, Inc. (the “Company”) hereby announces that the Company resolved at the resolution of its Board of Directors held today, to express an opinion supporting the tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) by Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (the “Tender Offeror”) for the shares of common stock (the “Company’s Common Stock”) and non-voting stock (the “Company’s Non-Voting Stock”) of the Company (the “Company’s Common Stock” and the “Company’s Non-Voting Stock” shall hereinafter be collectively referred to as the “Company’s Stock”) and to recommend the shareholders of the Company to tender in the Tender Offer as follows.
Click here for full details.