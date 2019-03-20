Andrew Shortland Joins Trade Informatics As CEO EMEA - Adding Local Client Support And Analytics Teams To Support The International Client Base

Trade Informatics (TI), a leading independent provider of quantitative analytics and systematic trading solutions to institutional asset managers, is pleased to announce that Andrew Shortland (Shorty) has joined as Chief Executive Officer EMEA where he will be responsible for the continued expansion of Trade Informatics’ international client base as well as building a team of data analysts and client service professionals to provide local support to the clients based outside of the US.
Based out of the London office, Shorty will report to Matthew Celebuski, Global CEO of TI.
Prior to joining TI, Shorty was Head of International Equities at Jefferies and helped build the firm’s equities and ECM businesses in both Europe and Asia. He also sat on the board of Jefferies International and was a member of the firm’s Risk Management Committee, the Global Equity Operating Committee and the Markets Strategy Committee.
Previously, Shorty was a Senior Managing Director and Head of International Equity Trading at Bear Stearns, responsible for the firm’s UK and European institutional equity trade execution services. He started his career as a proprietary trader at both Citigroup Scrimgeour Vickers and Morgan Stanley.
Matthew Celebuski says “We are delighted to welcome Shorty to TI. His deep understanding of the institutional asset management client-base and his experience of building businesses in both Europe and Asia will be an invaluable asset to our firm.” Adding, “He will not only bring new impetus to our growth plans but will also play an important role in supporting the development of innovative client solutions. He is a proven manager with an impeccable reputation”
Shorty commented, “I am very pleased to be joining TI and helping grow the firm internationally. I believe the future of trading will rely on robust data analytics and machine learning systematic trading strategies." Adding "TI is a leading firm in these fields and I am looking forward to working with my colleagues to help improve our clients’ trading efficiencies."