An Official Opening Of The Trading Session – “Ring The Bell For Gender Equality” Held At The Belarusian Currency And Stock Exchange On March 7, 2019

On the eve of International Women’s Day, the JSC "Belarusian currency and stock exchange" (BCSE) opened the market today to highlight a “Ring the Bell for Gender Equality” event for the first time.
The aim of this ceremony was to bring attention to the importance of gender equality for sustainable business growth and development.
This annual event was held to support UN Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative in partnership between UN Global Compact, UN-Women, International Finance Corporation, World Federation of Exchanges and Women in ETFs (the “Global Partners”).
This year, a global collaboration across 75 largest stock exchanges around the world plan to ‘Ring the Bell for Gender Equality’, to celebrate International Women’s Day 2019.
The BCSE pursues a consistent policy aimed at providing women equal voices in its decision-making, closing gender pay and career gap. Today, women occupy three of the seven seats in the BCSE Supervisory Board, fourteen women are heads of administrations and departments.