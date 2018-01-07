An Announcement Of The Issuance Of The Board Of Saudi Arabia's Capital Market Authority Resolution To Adopt The Instructions Related To The Announcements Of Mutual Funds

As a continuation to the CMA’s efforts to increase the level of transparency and disclosure in the capital market, and to achieve the strategic objectives of the Financial Leadership Program 2020, the CMA Board has issued its Resolution dated 14/04/1439H corresponding to 01/01/2018G that includes the adoption of Instructions Related to the Announcements of Mutual Funds.
It is important to mention that these Instructions aim to regulate and increase the quality of mutual funds’ announcements, and specify their templates without prejudice to the Capital Market Law, Investment Funds Regulations, Real Estate Investment Funds Regulations, and Real Estate Investment Traded Funds Instructions.
The Instructions can be viewed via the following link: