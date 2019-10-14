An Agreement Was Signed Between Qatar Stock Exchange And Lusail Newspaper, Whereby The Website Of The Newspaper Is Provided With The Stock Market Price Ticker In Real Time

Onthe occasion of the launch of the Lusail Newspaper website and the first issueof “Green Newspaper” as part of the newspaper's initiative to issue the firstQatari Paper-Less newspaper, an agreement was signed between Qatar StockExchange and Lusail Newspaper, whereby the website of the newspaper is providedwith the stock market price ticker in real time. Qatar Stock Exchange takesthis opportunity to congratulate Lusail on this pioneering initiative, whichcomes in line with the Qatar Stock Exchange's vision to protect the environmentand support ESG best practices in Qatar.
