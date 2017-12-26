Amman Stock Exchange: Launching ASE NEWS Application On Mobile Devices

Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) will launch the new official application "ASE NEWS" on Wednesday 27/12/2017, on the devices that use (IOS) and (Android) operating systems. This application aims to enable investors and those who are interested in securities to follow up all news, circulars and disclosures of listed companies issued by the ASE.
This application provides many benefits and services to interested parties in the market which will help them in taking their investment decision. Also, its sends notifications to the user about the latest news, circulars and disclosures published at the ASE website, in addition to searching capability for historical disclosures, to be saved on the user's mobile device for the ease of use and future reference when needed. Moreover, application will provide the daily market summary and the live prices of traded securities on ASE.
It is worth mentioning that the above mentioned application can be downloaded by searching "ASE NEWS" on the (Google Play) and (APP Store) or through the following links: