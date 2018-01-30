Amman Stock Exchange: H.E Dr. Anani Meets Representatives Of Brokerage Firms

The chairman of the board of directors H.E Dr. Jawad Al Anani, in the presence of the Executive Management of the ASE met representatives of brokerage firms to discuss issues related to securities sector and the ways to activate the market.
At the beginning of the meeting, Dr .Anani welcomed and thanked them for attending the meeting. He also explained that this meeting is part of a series of meetings held by ASE. Where the ASE started its meeting with the Jordan Strategies Forum to discuss the recommendations of the study ( ASE: The way forward) followed by a meeting in TAG group and a meeting in the Association of Banks to encourage banks to increase their investments in ASE and to be the market leadership, as well as individual meetings with a number of institutional investors.
Dr. Anani stressed on the collaboration of all parties to activate the market add to that the brokerage firms responsibility in attracting local and global investors and invest to the stock market alongside with the Capital Market Institutions and other related parties through promoting the profession of brokerage firms and research and studies on listed companies to facilitate investors in making their investment decisions.
As the attendees agreed on the need of increasing the available tools and investment alternatives to investors such as mutual funds, Islamic Sukuks and ETFs
The attendees also asked for amending the tax law by introducing broad amendments in order give investors incentives for dealing with and attracting foreign investments on the other hand, and to reduce or eliminate taxes on capital gains by treating investment companies the same treats of individuals in capital gains.