ALQUIBER To Start Trading On MAB On 11 July

The Board of Directors of MAB has approved the listing of ALQUIBER, following a thorough review of all the information presented by the company and after the favourable assessment report on its listing issued by MAB’s Coordination and Admission Committee.
The company, the eleventh to list on MAB in 2018, is scheduled to start trading on 11 July and it will be traded through the “price fixing” system.
The company’s ticker symbol will be “ALQ”. DELOITTE is the Registered Adviser while Bankinter Securities will act as Liquidity Provider.
The reference value set by the company’s Board of Directors for each of the shares is 5.75 euros, which brings its overall valuation to 32.3 million euros.
The Informative Document on ALQUIBER can be found on MAB’s website (www.bolsasymercados.es/mab) and contains all the relevant information on the company and its business.