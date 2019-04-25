Alpima Hires New Sales Heavyweight

Alpima, the specialist front-office platform for institutional and professional investors, announces the appointment of Matt Johnson as Managing Director of Sales, reporting to IIan Heiman.
Matt joins Alpima from CoinShares, where he was Head of Sales. Previously, Matt worked in a number of senior industry roles, most recently at Invesco, Nomura, ETF securities and Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
Commenting on the appointment, Pierre Mendelsohn, Founder and CEO of Alpima said: “We are delighted to have Matt join us. Matt is a very talented professional and a great manager. He brings unique expertise acquired on both the buy- and sell-side across a broad range of products and solutions. Matt’s hire comes at the right time as we further accelerate our growth and take ALPIMA to the next level.”
ALPIMA is a B2B advisory and technology firm which serves asset managers, wealth managers and financial institutions globally. Its mission is to use the latest advances in data science and technology to help its clients design products, build portfolios, run money and serve their customers. ALPIMA is backed by Eight Roads, the proprietary investment arm of Fidelity International Limited.