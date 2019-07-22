Alberta Securities Commission Signs Enhanced Memorandum Of Understanding To Strengthen Cross-Border Enforcement Cooperation

The Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) has recently joined other signatories to the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) Enhanced Multilateral Memorandum of Understanding Concerning Consultation and Cooperation and the Exchange of Information (EMMoU).
The EMMoU is focused on safeguarding market integrity and stability, protecting investors and deterring misconduct and fraud in the capital markets. It fosters greater enforcement cooperation and assistance among securities regulators and provides the fullest assistance permissible in order to increase the effectiveness of investigations.
“Enforcement demands a highly collaborative approach and entering into this EMMoU will enhance our efforts through more information sharing and cooperation with similar organizations from around the world,” said Cynthia Campbell, Director of Enforcement with the ASC. “Securities misconduct spans borders and in this technology driven age, the EMMoU will enhance our ability to detect, disrupt, investigate and prosecute violations of securities laws.”
IOSCO is the international body that brings together the world’s securities regulators and is recognized as the global standard setter for the securities sector.
The ASC is the regulatory agency responsible for administering the province's securities laws. It is entrusted with fostering a fair and efficient capital market in Alberta and with protecting investors. As a member of the Canadian Securities Administrators, the ASC works to improve, coordinate and harmonize the regulation of Canada's capital markets.