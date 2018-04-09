Alberta Securities Commission Announces Appointment Of Two New Commission Members

The Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) is pleased to announce that the Lieutenant Governor in Council has appointed Steven Cohen, LL.B and Raymond Crossley, CPA, CA, ICD.D as ASC members, each for a three-year term expiring on March 31, 2021.
“We are pleased to welcome Steve and Ray to the Commission,” said Stan Magidson, Chair & CEO. “Each of these gentlemen bring outstanding knowledge and experience to our organization as we continue to foster a fair and efficient capital market and provide strong investor protection.”
Mr. Cohen has over 35 years of experience in the legal profession. He is currently a partner in the securities group at Burnet, Duckworth & Palmer LLP, focusing on capital markets activities, where he advises issuers, investment firms and other market participants on public offerings, private placements, mergers and acquisitions, reorganizations, recapitalizations, corporate governance, proxy matters and regulatory compliance. Mr. Cohen has served on advisory committees of both the ASC and the Ontario Securities Commission. He holds an LL.B from the University of Toronto.
Mr. Crossley is a highly experienced financial professional and corporate director. He is currently the Chief Financial Officer of the Calgary Health Trust, and also serves on the board of directors of Obsidian Energy Ltd. and the Canada West Foundation. Before retiring from PwC in 2015, Mr. Crossley served as Managing Partner, Western Canada and was the audit partner on a broad range of public companies primarily in the energy sector. Prior to becoming a partner, Mr. Crossley worked in PwC’s offices in Toronto, New York and London. He has previously served as a member of the ASC’s Financial Review Committee and the Financial Advisory Committee. Mr. Crossley holds the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants of Alberta. He graduated from the University of Western Ontario with a degree in Economics and Political Science.
In addition to the new member appointments, Kathryn Chisholm, Q.C., ICD.D has been re-appointed as a commission member for a three-year term expiring on March 31, 2021 and Ann Rooney, FCA, ICD.D has been re-appointed to the position of lead independent member for another year, expiring on March 31, 2019.
The ASC would like to recognize with gratitude the exemplary service of Terry Allen, CFA, ICD.D and Webster Macdonald, Q.C., who each successfully completed their second three-year term with the ASC, which expired on March 31, 2018.
Members act as the ASC's board of directors overseeing the management of the Commission as well as considering and approving changes to Alberta securities laws.
The ASC is the regulatory agency responsible for administering the province's securities laws. It is entrusted with fostering a fair and efficient capital market in Alberta and with protecting investors. As a member of the Canadian Securities Administrators, the ASC works to improve, coordinate and harmonize the regulation of Canada's capital markets.